Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine Saturday

Bishop will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Bishop was cleared to play Thursday but served as the backup to Anton Khudobin in the contest. He'll look to shake off his lower-body issue and some struggles in the cage all in one Saturday, but he'll have his work cut out for him versus a Nashville team that averages 3.31 goals per game on the road (third in NHL).