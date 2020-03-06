Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine Saturday
Bishop will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Bishop was cleared to play Thursday but served as the backup to Anton Khudobin in the contest. He'll look to shake off his lower-body issue and some struggles in the cage all in one Saturday, but he'll have his work cut out for him versus a Nashville team that averages 3.31 goals per game on the road (third in NHL).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.