Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine Sunday

Bishop will guard the crease on the road versus Winnipeg on Sunday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop allowed just one goal in each of his previous two contests, stopping a combined 71 of 73 shots (.973 save percentage). If the veteran netminder continues to play that well, it won't matter that the team is scoring a meager 2.41 goals per game (third fewest in the league).

