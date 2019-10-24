Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine Thursday
Bishop will guard the cage at home versus the Ducks on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a 38-save win over the Flyers on Oct. 19. The netminder will be looking for his first win at home this year, despite having registered a 1.94 GAA in his previous two outings in Big D. Anaheim is putting just 28.6 shots on net per game thus far, fourth lowest in the league, so it could be a lighter workload for Bishop on Thursday.
