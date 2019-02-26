Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine Tuesday

Bishop will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with Vegas, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

A collision with Radek Faksa at practice Tuesday led to some speculation that Anton Khudobin would get the nod against the Golden Knights, but it appears Bishop is no worse for the wear and will patrol the blue paint. The two netminders figure to split the load the rest of the way in order to stay fresh for a postseason run, though Bishop could see a few more of the starts as he continues to work his way back from injury.