Play

Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine Tuesday

Bishop will get the starting nod against the Coyotes on Tuesday, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

In his opening four contests of the year, Bishop has registered a 1.62 GAA with a 2-1-0 record. Unfortunately for the netminder, the Stars are averaging a mere 2.20 goals per game -- seventh worst in the league -- so he probably shouldn't bank on too much offensive support.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories