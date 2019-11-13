Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine Wednesday
Bishop will guard the cage on the road versus Calgary on Wednesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop allowed just one goal in each of his previous two outings, stopping 71 of 73 combined shots for a .973 save percentage. With numbers like that, it may not matter that the offense is only converting at a 2.39 goal per game rate (third lowest in the league).
