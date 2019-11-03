Stars' Ben Bishop: Three wins in last four games
Bishop made 35 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Ho-hum, just another win for one of the league's best goalies. Bishop is a beast, as long as he's healthy, of course. Big Ben has gone 3-1 in his last four games and allowed just six goals in that span. You know what to do.
