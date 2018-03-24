Stars' Ben Bishop: To be reevaluated come April
Bishop (lower body) has yet to resume skating and won't be reevaluated until April 1, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop continues to nurse a left knee injury that has plagued him this season and the Stars will give him ample time to recover from the issue to ensure there are no long-term effects. With the team clinging to playoff hopes, Kari Lehtonen will continue to hold down the crease in his absence. Mike McKenna is also on the roster as a backup option, but Lehtonen will likely see most of the starts unless the Stars are officially eliminated.
