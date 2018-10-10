Stars' Ben Bishop: Torched for six
Bishop yielded six goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
It was a dissapointing outing comapred to how well Bishop played in the first two games -- he allowed just one goal on 63 shots for back-to-back wins. However, when the Maple Leafs' offense gets rolling like it did in this contest, it's tough to be in the blue paint. Auston Matthews and John Tavares both notched a goal with the man advantage and each potted two total. Bishop will look to bounce back Saturday against the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...