Bishop yielded six goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was a dissapointing outing comapred to how well Bishop played in the first two games -- he allowed just one goal on 63 shots for back-to-back wins. However, when the Maple Leafs' offense gets rolling like it did in this contest, it's tough to be in the blue paint. Auston Matthews and John Tavares both notched a goal with the man advantage and each potted two total. Bishop will look to bounce back Saturday against the Ducks.