Stars' Ben Bishop: Tough-luck loser in overtime

Bishop made 28 saves Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Bishop was focused and sharp in his first game after allowing four goals on 38 shots in a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Dec. 9, but it wasn't enough. The winner came when Bishop lost his stick in overtime and just couldn't recover to stop Shayne Gostisbehere.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories