Stars' Ben Bishop: Tough-luck loser in overtime
Bishop made 28 saves Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Bishop was focused and sharp in his first game after allowing four goals on 38 shots in a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Dec. 9, but it wasn't enough. The winner came when Bishop lost his stick in overtime and just couldn't recover to stop Shayne Gostisbehere.
