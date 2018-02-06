Play

Bishop stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

He hadn't played since last Tuesday due to taking a puck in the face while sitting on the bench Feb. 1, but Bishop looked to be in peak form in his return, albeit against a struggling Rangers squad. The 31-year-old has now allowed only one goal in three of his last five games, and after dealing with injuries and a trade last season, he appears to be back in the form that saw him pile up 112 wins over his last three full campaigns in Tampa Bay.

