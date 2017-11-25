Stars' Ben Bishop: Turns aside 34 in win

Bishop picked up a win by holding the Flames to four goals on 38 shots, beating Calgary 6-4 on Friday.

The good news is that Bishop got a win, but the bad news is that he didn't look great doing it. An .895 percent save percentage isn't going to cut it most nights. He's got some work to do to be the goalie that the Stars thought they were getting.

