Bishop stopped 41 of 43 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

The saves, and shot volume, were both season highs for Bishop, leading him to his 10th win. The 32-year-old has looked sharp in his first two games back from a lower-body injury, winning both while allowing only three goals, and while Dallas will keep an eye on his workload given the difficulty he's had staying healthy the last few years, Bishop should still see the bulk of the action in net moving forward for the Stars.