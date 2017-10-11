Stars' Ben Bishop: Turns away 23 shots in win

Bishop saved 23 of 25 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit.

After the Stars dropped consecutive games to start the season, it was encouraging to see Bishop and the offense bring home the victory on home ice Tuesday. Dallas owns the scoring prowess for Bishop to pile up wins, and he's proven to be a capable backstop after posting a .921 save percentage and 2.28 GAA through five seasons with the Lightning. There's a chance he's still undervalued in some fantasy circles, so tabling buy-low offers is encouraged.