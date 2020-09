Bishop (undisclosed) will not suit up for Saturday's Game 1 showdown with the Lightning, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop is still considered day-to-day but he has been getting some reps in during practice. It's unclear if he'll be available during the Stanley Cup finals, but with Games 4 and 5 coming on back-to-back nights, he may get the starting nod at some point this series.