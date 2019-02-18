Stars' Ben Bishop: Unavailable Tuesday

Bishop (upper body) will not dress for Tuesday's clash with Nashville, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Bishop will be sidelined for his sixth straight outing due to his lingering upper-body issue. The netminder was riding a four-game winning streak prior to getting hurt, in which he registered a 1.75 GAA and .943 save percentage. Until the Denver native is cleared to play, Anton Khudobin figures to carry the bulk of the load.