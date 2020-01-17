Stars' Ben Bishop: Unusually poor in 400th career game

Bishop gave up two goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

A pair of empty-net goals by the Sabres made the score look worse than it was, but it was still an unusually weak outing from Bishop. He snapped a four-game winning streak, which dropped him to 16-10-3 with a 2.22 GAA and a .929 save percentage through 31 starts. Bishop's 400th career appearance will be a game to forget. Anton Khudobin is likely to get the nod Saturday in Minnesota for the last game before the Stars' bye week.