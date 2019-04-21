Stars' Ben Bishop: Vezina nominee carries Stars to win

Bishop made 30 saves Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 5.

He was sharp in the win and mid-game, he learned he was a Vezina trophy nominee for top goalie in the NHL. It's a nod to Bishop's fantastic regular season -- arguably the best one of his career. He delivered a 27-15-2 record in 45 starts and brought home a 1.98 GAA and .934 save percentage. It's his third nomination, which puts him in special company. Why? Bishop is just the 12th goalie since 1981 (when voting began for the award) to be a finalist three times. We're sure he'd love the hardware, but Bishop would be the first to say that the big silver chalice named Stanley is the only trophy he wants right now. And he has his Stars one game from moving to the second round.