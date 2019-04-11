Stars' Ben Bishop: Victorious in Game 1

Bishop stopped 30 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Bishop was strong in the opening game of the best-of-seven series. He was out with a lower-body injury near the end of the regular season, but he's healthy now. Much of the Stars' hopes for a deep playoff run rests with Bishop's play and his ability to stay healthy, as he had a 1.98 GAA over 46 appearances (45 starts) in the regular season.