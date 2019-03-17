Stars' Ben Bishop: Watching from press box
Bishop (lower body) is not dressed for Sunday's tilt against the Canucks.
Bishop suffered the injury against Minnesota on Friday and Landon Bow was recalled from AHL Texas to serve as backup. It's unclear how long Bishop will be out, but Anton Khudobin should continue seeing action in his absence.
