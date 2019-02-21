Stars' Ben Bishop: Will back up Thursday
Bishop (upper body) will serve as the backup for Thursdays game against the Blues, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop's absence will end at six games, though he won't return to the cage until Saturday against the Hurricanes at the earliest. A back-to-back set this weekend should afford Bishop a start in net, and he will likely retake his role as the primary netminder moving forward. The veteran netminder's return will almost assuredly result in Landon Bow's assignment back to AHL Texas.
