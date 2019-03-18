Stars' Ben Bishop: Will dress Tuesday
Bishop will dress in Tuesday's home tilt against the Panthers, Owen Newkirk of the team's official site reports.
It's unclear whether Bishop will start or back up Anton Khudobin, but he will return after not dressing the past two games. Bishop has been solid this campaign, racking up a 24-16-6 record to go along with a 2.05 GAA and .933 save percentage. Expect the team to make the official call on whether the 32-year-old will start or back up closer to puck drop.
