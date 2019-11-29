Stars' Ben Bishop: Will host defending champs

Bishop was the first goalie off the ice Friday, suggesting he'll be in net against the Blues, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Bishop has reestablished himself as one of the league's top goaltenders, as he brings a six-game winning streak into this one and sports a .940 save percentage in November. The hulking netminder should have a little extra motivation against a Blues team that beat his Stars in overtime of Game 7 during their Stanley Cup run last season.