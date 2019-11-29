Stars' Ben Bishop: Will host defending champs
Bishop was the first goalie off the ice Friday, suggesting he'll be in net against the Blues, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Bishop has reestablished himself as one of the league's top goaltenders, as he brings a six-game winning streak into this one and sports a .940 save percentage in November. The hulking netminder should have a little extra motivation against a Blues team that beat his Stars in overtime of Game 7 during their Stanley Cup run last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.