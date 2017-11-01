Stars' Ben Bishop: Will look to cool Jets on Thursday
Bishop will look to stymie the Jets as Thursday's road starter, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
On paper, this appears to be an even-keeled matchup for Bishop, as the Jets are tied with the Stars in the Central Division standings at 14 points apiece, and both have won their last two games. The American netminder is off to a pretty good start with his new club, having recorded a 6-2-0 record, 2.51 GAA and .920 save percentage. Side note: don't be fooled by that inflated GAA since scoring across the league is at its highest rate in 12 years.
