Stars' Ben Bishop: Will not play Tuesday

Bishop (upper body) will miss Tuesday's road game against the Panthers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop will miss his third straight game, still slowed by an upper-body injury suffered back on Feb. 4. The Stars' netminder remains on injured reserve but is eligible to come off it whenever he's deemed healthy enough to return to game action. Bishop's next chance at a return now comes Thursday in Tampa Bay.

