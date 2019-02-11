Stars' Ben Bishop: Will not play Tuesday
Bishop (upper body) will miss Tuesday's road game against the Panthers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop will miss his third straight game, still slowed by an upper-body injury suffered back on Feb. 4. The Stars' netminder remains on injured reserve but is eligible to come off it whenever he's deemed healthy enough to return to game action. Bishop's next chance at a return now comes Thursday in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...