Stars' Ben Bishop: Will patrol crease Saturday
Bishop will get the home start against Edmonton on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop has been busy in his last four starts, facing 131 shots but allowing just seven past him -- a .947 save percentage. With one shutout as well, Bishop posted a 3-1-0 record in that span. The Stars have scored 10 goals in two games against the Oilers this season, and if they contribute that caliber of offensive support Saturday, it will put red-hot Bishop in great position for another win.
