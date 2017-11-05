Stars' Ben Bishop: Will tend the twine Monday
Bishop will man the crease against Winnipeg on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
In his last appearance, Bishop allowed four goals to Winnipeg while making just 22 saves in what was arguably his worst performance as a Star to date. On the season, the 6-foot-7 netminder has accumulated a 2.66 GAA and a .913 save percentage with a 6-3-0 record. Bishop is also still looking for his first shutout of the year, and getting it against the Jets Monday would be great revenge after the last tilt.
