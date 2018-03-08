Bishop will travel with the team for its upcoming six-game road trip, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop is not expected to resume skating until early next week, which effectively rules him out for the Stars' next two contests. Coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters the netminder's injury appears to be a short-term issue, but without any clear indication of when he will be ready, fantasy owners may want to look for a more permanent stop gap in Bishop's absence.