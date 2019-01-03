Stars' Ben Bishop: Wins despite allowing four goals

Bishop gave up four goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

The Stars blew multiple leads Wednesday night but managed to hang on in what was an offensive showcase. Bishop was busy, specifically in the game's final period, turning aside all 20 shots fired his way. The win moves his record to 14-9-2 to go along with a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage. Bishop should get the start in Dallas' next game, of which comes Thursday at home against the Caps, though no official announcement has been made as of yet.