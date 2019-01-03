Stars' Ben Bishop: Wins despite allowing four goals
Bishop gave up four goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Devils.
The Stars blew multiple leads Wednesday night but managed to hang on in what was an offensive showcase. Bishop was busy, specifically in the game's final period, turning aside all 20 shots fired his way. The win moves his record to 14-9-2 to go along with a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage. Bishop should get the start in Dallas' next game, of which comes Thursday at home against the Caps, though no official announcement has been made as of yet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...