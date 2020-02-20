Stars' Ben Bishop: Wins third straight

Bishop made 39 saves in a 3-2 win over Arizona on Wednesday.

Bishop was tremendous in earning his third consecutive victory, each of those coming by a one-goal margin. In fact, Bishop's last six starts have all been decided by a single tally. The 33-year-old improved to 21-12-4 with a 2.37 GAA and a .925 save percentage heading into Friday's home start against St. Louis.