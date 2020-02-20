Stars' Ben Bishop: Wins third straight
Bishop made 39 saves in a 3-2 win over Arizona on Wednesday.
Bishop was tremendous in earning his third consecutive victory, each of those coming by a one-goal margin. In fact, Bishop's last six starts have all been decided by a single tally. The 33-year-old improved to 21-12-4 with a 2.37 GAA and a .925 save percentage heading into Friday's home start against St. Louis.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.