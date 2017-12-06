Stars' Ben Bishop: Won't be available Thursday
Bishop is day-to-day with a sore back and won't travel to St. Louis for Thursday's game against the Blues, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
With Bishop set to miss at least one contest, the Stars will be forced to recall a goaltender, who will presumably slot into the lineup as Kari Lehtonen's backup against the Blues. Dallas should release another update on Bishop's status prior to Saturday's matchup with the Golden Knights.
