Bishop (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's must-win Game 5 versus the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Even if the Stars are able to stave off elimination Saturday, it doesn't appear as though Dallas is expecting to have Bishop back this postseason. The 33-year-old backstop is one of the best in the business when healthy, but concerns surrounding his health will definitely play into his perceived value heading into next year's fantasy drafts.