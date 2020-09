Bishop (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play in Wednesday's Game 6 against Colorado, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of the absence remain unclear, as the veteran was pulled in Monday's Game 5 after allowing four goals on 19 shots. Anton Khudobin will draw the start for the pivotal game, with Jake Oettinger taking over back up duties. Bishop's next chance to suit up will either be in Friday's Game 7 or the Conference Finals.