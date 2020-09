Bishop (undisclosed) is unfit to play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The 33-year-old missed the past two games after being unfit to play in the last round against Colorado, and it's unclear if he reaggravated his injury in Game 5. It's unclear when Bishop could potentially return to action, but in his stead, look for Anton Khudobin to draw the start with Jake Oettinger handling backup duties.