Stars' Ben Bishop: Yields four in win

Bishop steered away 39 of 43 shots in Monday's win over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes aren't a flashy offense but Bishop faced the most shots since Dec. 7 against the Sharks. He now has four straight wins under his belt and 19 on the season. Bishop maintains a .925 save percentage as well, which is good for seventh in the league.

