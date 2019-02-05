Stars' Ben Bishop: Yields four in win
Bishop steered away 39 of 43 shots in Monday's win over the Coyotes.
The Coyotes aren't a flashy offense but Bishop faced the most shots since Dec. 7 against the Sharks. He now has four straight wins under his belt and 19 on the season. Bishop maintains a .925 save percentage as well, which is good for seventh in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...