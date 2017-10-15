Stars' Ben Bishop: Yields one goal in victory against Avalanche

Bishop allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

The 30-year-old wasn't tested much, facing only 12 shots through the first two periods, including four in the first 20 minutes, but Bishop stopped pretty much everything thrown his way. He's off to a tremendous start this season, holding opponents to under three goals in three of his four starts. With Bishop, it looks like Dallas will finally have a strong fantasy goaltender.