Stars' Ben Bishop: Yields one goal in victory against Avalanche
Bishop allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.
The 30-year-old wasn't tested much, facing only 12 shots through the first two periods, including four in the first 20 minutes, but Bishop stopped pretty much everything thrown his way. He's off to a tremendous start this season, holding opponents to under three goals in three of his four starts. With Bishop, it looks like Dallas will finally have a strong fantasy goaltender.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...