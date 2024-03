Kraws signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

Kraws went 14-17-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 37 appearances for St. Lawrence University this season. With his pro contract set to begin in 2024-25, the undrafted 23-year-old could report to AHL Texas for the remainder of the campaign on an amateur tryout.