Kraws was called up on an emergency basis by Dallas on Friday.

There is no word if either Jake Oettinger or Casey DeSmith are injured at this time, or if the Stars are going to carry three goaltenders during the playoffs. Kraws was signed to a one-year, entry-level contract by Dallas last season after completing his senior year at St. Lawrence University. Kraws was 23-12-5 with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage at ECHL Idaho this season. He also managed three games at the AHL level with Texas, going 2-1-0.