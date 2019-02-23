Stars' Ben Lovejoy: Acquired by Dallas

The Devils traded Lovejoy to the Stars on Saturday in exchange for Connor Carrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The writing was on the wall that Lovejoy was on his way out of New Jersey since he was intentionally held out of Thursday's game against the Senators. As a 35-year-old veteran, he'll set an example for a young cast of blueliners that have naturally experienced growing pains under first-time Stars coach Jim Montgomery. Lovejoy isn't a viable fantasy commodity, however, as he produced only two goals and five helpers over 51 games for the Devils this season. But he's a nice shutdown type, carrying over 59 hits and 77 blocked shots.