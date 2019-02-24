Stars' Ben Lovejoy: Donning Stars jersey for first time
Lovejoy will make his Stars debut Sunday versus the Blackhawks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Lovejoy will be the 14th defenseman to suit up for the Stars this season, as he was just brought in via trade from the Devils on Saturday. He doesn't provide much offensive promise, but Lovejoy is a solid stay-at-home defender. His veteran presence will be important as the Stars look toward the playoffs, as Lovejoy has a Stanley Cup ring from 2016.
