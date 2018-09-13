Stars' Benjamin Gleason: Earns entry-level deal

Gleason signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Gleason was already expected to be at training camp with the Stars, but a strong performance at the NHL Prospect Tournament convinced team brass to offer the blueliner an entry-level deal. The 20-year-old will likely spend the upcoming campaign in the minors with AHL Texas, although could work his way into a potential call-up at some point.