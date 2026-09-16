Gleason signed a professional tryout agreement with the Stars on Wednesday.

Gleason hasn't appeared in an NHL game since he made four regular-season appearances with Dallas during the 2018-19 campaign, but he'll have an opportunity to compete with the Stars during training camp ahead of the 2026-27 regular season. The 28-year-old recorded two goals, 20 assists and 23 PIM across 59 regular-season appearances with AHL Iowa last year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most, or all, of his time in the minors once again this season.

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