Stars' Benjamin Gleason: Promoted to top level
The Stars recalled Gleason from AHL Texas on Saturday.
Dallas' blue line is pretty banged up, so Gleason will slot in as the team's seventh defender for the foreseeable future. The 20-year-old American has notched two goals and eight points in 13 AHL appearances this season.
