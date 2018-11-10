Stars' Benjamin Gleason: Promoted to top level

Gleason was recalled from AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars reportedly have promoted Gleason as a precaution with another defenseman at the top level suspected to be dealing with an illness. A 20-year-old with a lefty shot, Gleason has produced two goals and four assists over 11 games for Texas, but he's still waiting for his NHL debut.

Our Latest Stories