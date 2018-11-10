Stars' Benjamin Gleason: Promoted to top level
Gleason was recalled from AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The Stars reportedly have promoted Gleason as a precaution with another defenseman at the top level suspected to be dealing with an illness. A 20-year-old with a lefty shot, Gleason has produced two goals and four assists over 11 games for Texas, but he's still waiting for his NHL debut.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...