Stars' Benjamin Gleason: Relegated to AHL
Gleason was sent down to AHL Texas on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The 20-year-old dressed for two games during his most recent call-up but failed to record a point in either contest. Gleason, meanwhile, will return to AHL Texas where he's already tallied a pair of goals and six assists in 13 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...