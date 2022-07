Gleason signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Stars on Friday.

Gleason was waived prior to the start of the 2021-22 season and spent the entire year with AHL Texas. He tallied nine goals and 44 points in 70 appearances. The 24-year-old blueliner hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2018-19 campaign and should fill a similar depth role in the organization next season.