Stars' Benjamin Gleason: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Stars reassigned Gleason to AHL Texas on Tuesday.
Gleason's demotion suggests Marc Methot (lower body) will likely be ready to return to action Friday against the Bruins. The 20-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with AHL Texas, where he's notched two goals and six points in 11 appearances this season.
