Stars' Blake Comeau: Activated off IR, will face Habs
Comeau (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Saturday night's matchup with the Canadiens.
It's a good bet Comeau being activated means the veteran will suit up against Montreal. Expect him to slot into a bottom-six role. The 33-year-old hasn't played since leaving the ice on Opening Night, hurt in a 2-1 loss to Boston, and is coming off a 2018-19 campaign that featured a pedestrian 18 points over 77 contests.
