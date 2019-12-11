Comeau racked up an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Devils.

Comeau's assist came on the Stars' first goal of the game, scored by linemate Radek Faksa. Those two, with Andrew Cogliano, form the Stars' 'FCC' line, which is typically deployed as the third line. Comeau is up to six points, 32 shots and 42 hits through 18 appearances this season. He's probably not worth a look in fantasy formats that exclude hits.