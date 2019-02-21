Comeau (upper body) will return to action Thursday against the Blues, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Comeau is projected to see top-line duty upon his return, working on the right wing opposite Jamie Benn, with Radek Faska situated at the center spot. Still, Comeau doesn't get power-play time, meaning he needs to work that much harder at even strength and the penalty kill to produce for fantasy owners. His total stands at six goals and four assists through 55 games this season.